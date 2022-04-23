The West Virginia track and field team hosted the Mountaineer Showcase at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park from April 22-23.
The Mountaineers began the showcase with the discus throw, where senior Sada Wright earned second place with a distance of 44.84 meters.
WVU was then able to dominate the 1500 meter run with five Mountaineers finishing in the top ten. Senior Sylvia Russell took first place with a 4:32.82 finishing time, while sophomore Maria Kaylor received second place with a very respectable time of 4:39.01.
Sophomore Megan Weaver followed that by taking fourth place, with junior Malina Mitchell finishing in sixth, senior Samantha Hatcher finishing in seventh, and junior Ellie Nesbit rounding out the group in 18th place.
Freshman Ghamani Hogue was then able to earn a time of 15.12 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles relay which was good enough for fourth place.
West Virginia took home another first place finish during the 3000 meter steeplechase with senior Katherine Dowie’s 10:13.68 finishing time.
WVU’s final event on Friday was the 800 meter run, during which senior Hayley Jackson earned first place with a terrific time of 2:08.16. Jackson was followed by senior Mikenna Vanderheyden in third place, sophomore Megan Weaver in sixth place, sophomore Petal Palmer in eighth, and junior Amber Dombrowski ending in 11th place.
Although the Mountaineers only competed in one event on Saturday, they were able to continue their dominant success. Junior Katelyn Caccamo (3.71 meters), senior Ellie Gardner (3.56 meters), and sophomore Lynsie Curtis (3.56 meters) unbelievably took each of the top three spots in the pole vault.
Next up for West Virginia are the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA from April 28-30.