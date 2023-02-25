The West Virginia University track and field team concluded the Big 12 Conference Championships Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
"This is as many women as we have ever had competing on the final day of competition," coach Sean Cleary said. "Qualifying five for the finals on the track along with a slew of women in the 3,000 and the high jump makes for an exciting day."
Junior Charlie Wood and senior Mikaela Lucki competed in the one mile and advanced to day two of the conference championships. On day one, their times were 4:48.09 for Wood and 4:51.50 for Lucki.
Lucki finished in fourth place with a time of 4:46.67 on day two, while Wood placed eighth with a time of 4:48.54.
Senior Mikaela Lucki, senior Tessa Constantine and sophomores Cassandra Williamson and Ceile McCabe earned second place for WVU in the medley relay final with a time score of 11:23.76.
In the 800-meter final, Williamson placed fourth in the final with a time of 2:07.17. Her qualifying round was a time of 2:08.22.
On day one, junior Mikenna Vandeyheyden and senior Hayley Jackson qualified for the second day of events.
Both runners finished in the top three in the 1000-meter race. Jackson came in first with a time of 2:48.47, and Vanderheyden finished with a time of 2:49.23.
On the final day of competition, Vanderheyden finished in fifth with a time of 2:47.95. Following her was Jackson with a time of 2:48.47 to take sixth.