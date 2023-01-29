WVU track and field
Photo courtesy WVU Athletics

The West Virginia University track and field team competed against numerous schools at the Penn State University National Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the PSU Multi-Sport Facility in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Mountaineers kicked off day one of the meets in the women’s mile race, as senior Mikaela Lucki finished in third place with a 4:39.10 final time. Sophomore Megan Weaver also competed in the women’s mile, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:19.07.

In the women’s 800m event, sophomore Cassandra Williamson was the first Mountaineer to finish the race. Williamson finished at 2:09.00 and grabbed 7th place overall for the event.

Junior Mikenna Vanderheyden earned 13th place after completing the race in 2:09.72. Just behind her, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane finished in 16th place with a 2.11.74 time.

To round out day one, senior Sada Wright received 11th place in the weight throw competition after a 17.01-meter throw.

Continuing into day two, Sophomore Ceili McCabe set a new personal best time in the one-mile race in the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge, finishing with a 4:31.57 final time. The record time helped McCabe achieve 7th place in the event.

In the 3000m, junior Katherine Dowie also set a new personal best. Dowie got 5th place as she finished the race with a 9:25.24 time.

In the women’s 1000m race, senior Hayley Jackson crossed in 2:51.88 to earn 8th place in the event. Senior Tessa Constantine finished in 10th place in the women’s 400m with a time of 57.64.

To finish the meet, sophomore Abigale Mullings tied for 6th place in the high jump after a 1.63 jump.

The WVU track and field team will return to State College, PA for the Sykes & Sabock Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4.