The West Virginia University track and field team competed against numerous schools at the Penn State University National Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the PSU Multi-Sport Facility in State College, Pennsylvania.
The Mountaineers kicked off day one of the meets in the women’s mile race, as senior Mikaela Lucki finished in third place with a 4:39.10 final time. Sophomore Megan Weaver also competed in the women’s mile, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:19.07.
In the women’s 800m event, sophomore Cassandra Williamson was the first Mountaineer to finish the race. Williamson finished at 2:09.00 and grabbed 7th place overall for the event.
Junior Mikenna Vanderheyden earned 13th place after completing the race in 2:09.72. Just behind her, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane finished in 16th place with a 2.11.74 time.
To round out day one, senior Sada Wright received 11th place in the weight throw competition after a 17.01-meter throw.
Continuing into day two, Sophomore Ceili McCabe set a new personal best time in the one-mile race in the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge, finishing with a 4:31.57 final time. The record time helped McCabe achieve 7th place in the event.
In the 3000m, junior Katherine Dowie also set a new personal best. Dowie got 5th place as she finished the race with a 9:25.24 time.
In the women’s 1000m race, senior Hayley Jackson crossed in 2:51.88 to earn 8th place in the event. Senior Tessa Constantine finished in 10th place in the women’s 400m with a time of 57.64.
To finish the meet, sophomore Abigale Mullings tied for 6th place in the high jump after a 1.63 jump.
The WVU track and field team will return to State College, PA for the Sykes & Sabock Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4.