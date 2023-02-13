The WVU track and field team competed in the Marshall Invite and the Boston University Valentine Invitational. Both competitions began on Friday and came to a conclusion on Saturday evening.
Numerous Mountaineers set new personal records this weekend at the Marshall Invite in Huntington, which started with field events on Friday.
In the women’s pole vault, sophomore Katelyn Caccamo finished in fifth place after a 3.40-meter final result.
Senior Sada Wright earned third place in the weight throw event after a 17.83-meter throw. The impressive performance landed Wright in second place on WVU’s all time weight throw list.
In the women’s high jump, sophomore Abigale Mullings finished in second place with a 1.68-meter jump. Freshman Olivia Cress earned 6th place with a 1.58-meter final jump, while sophomore Eden Williams placed eighth with a 1.48-meter jump.
On the track, sophomore Megan Weaver, freshman Maya Fuller, sophomore Zara Zervos and freshman Alex Fleck placed fifth in the women’s distance relay, finishing with a time of 13:09.59.
WVU continued competition at the Marshall Invite on Saturday as redshirt freshman Emily Bryce set a new personal best in the one mile event. Bryce finished the race in 5:06.67 to earn second place.
Sophomore Tazanna Epps earned 17th in the 800m event after a 2:29.78 final time. This achievement set a new personal best for Epps in the 800m.
In the 200m dash, senior Tessa Constantine broke her personal record with a 25.35 final time, earning eighth place in the process.
Freshman Olivia Cress and sophomore Ghamani Hogue also set personal bests in the 200m dash. Cress finished in 25.97 to earn 15th place, while Hogue finished in 27.25 to end in 27th.
The team as a whole finished in sixth place at the Marshall Invite, totaling 36 points.
At the BU Valentine Invitational, sophomores Cassandra Williamson and Jo-Lauren Keane competed in the women’s 800m event, placing 32nd and 41st respectively.
In the women’s 1000m, junior Mikenna Vanderheyden earned 11th place with a 2:49.75 final time.
Seniors Mikaela Lucki and Hayley Jackson competed in the women’s one mile event, finishing 41st and 54th respectively. Luck ended with a 4:40.94 time, while Jackson crossed the line at 4:45.01 to conclude the action at BU.
The track and field team will compete again at the Penn State Tune Up on Friday, Feb. 17.