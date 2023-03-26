Members of the West Virginia University track and field team competed at the Raleigh Relays meet in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 23-25. The meet was hosted by NC State at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Action for the Mountaineers began on Friday in the women’s high jump event, as sophomore Abigale Mullings earned 22nd place with a 1.62-meter score.
On the final day of competition, redshirt senior Hayley Jackson claimed fifth place in the women’s 800-meter race with a final time of 2:06.96. The final time stands as Jackson’s best in the 800-meter event since the 2022 outdoor season, when she set a personal record of 2:05.92 at the Mountaineer Twilight.
Senior Tessa Constantine placed 13th in the women’s 400-meter hurdle event, finishing the race in 1:01.81 to conclude action for West Virginia.
The track and field team will compete again from March 31 to April 1 at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California.