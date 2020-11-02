The West Virginia women’s cross-country team brought home third place in this year’s Big 12 Championship race, which was hosted by the University of Kansas. In addition, three Mountaineers were awarded All-Big 12 honors.
The Mountaineers had three runners finish in the top fifteen. Sophomore Ceili McCabe finished fourth with a 6k time of 20:55.9. Sophomore Katherine Dowie finished 10th with a time of 21:25.4 and junior Charlotte Wood finished right after with a time of 21:27.5.
McCabe, Dowie and Wood all received All-Big 12 honors. These were the first awards for Dowie and Wood, and the second All-Big 12 honors McCabe has been awarded.
Overall, the Mountaineers had 66 total team points, good enough for third place and only four points behind Texas, who finished with 62 points. Iowa State took home first place with 39 points and the Big 12 Championship.
The third-place finish is a repeat from last year’s championship meet, where WVU also placed third.
The other Mountaineers representing the team on Friday were redshirt sophomore Mikenna Vanderheyden, who finished in 24th (21:58.6), redshirt sophomore Hannah Lipps who finished 43rd (22:36.3), freshman Petal Palmer finished 45th (22:38.2), redshirt junior Marianne Abdalah finished 48th (22:59.4), and redshirt sophomore Samantha Hatcher finished 64th (23:43.7).
“We had a very good day out on the course,” said head coach Sean Cleary in a statement. “The coaches are very proud of the effort and commitment this team made in today's race. It goes without saying that we are hurting from being so close to second and missing that opportunity, but as we travel home, we can be proud in that we left it all out on the course.”
Coach Cleary also seems to be excited about the future, especially with McCabe, Dowie and Wood leading the charge.
“The trio of McCabe, Dowie, and Wood were in great form today,” Cleary said. “It was exciting to see them earn All-Big 12 accolades. Our Captain Antigone Archer ran the race of her life to run in the four spot missing All-Big 12 by the smallest of margins while Mikenna Vanderhayden running in her first Big 12 Championship, ran as our fifth with the determination that will shine through come track. All in all, we are quite happy with today's run but certainly know that we want more.”
The Mountaineers’ season ended quickly, but look to shine come track season in the spring.