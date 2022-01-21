The West Virginia track team had a strong outing on Friday night at the Youngstown Invitational, capped by a first-place finish from senior Hayley Jackson in the 800-meter race.
After the Mountaineers canceled their home indoor meet last Saturday, West Virginia came ready to begin the year with a bang.
With a time of 2:13.56 in the 800, Jackson was one of seven top-10 finishers for West Virginia on Friday afternoon. The Mountaineers competed in eight events and showed strong performances in each of them.
Two Mountaineers competed in the 400-meter dash, both placing in the top 10 against a field of more than 50 runners. Sophomore Emily Oiler placed 6th with a time of 59:92, while junior Amber Dombrowski came in close behind with a time of 1:00.49, putting her in 9th place.
Sophomore Lilly McMullen competed in multiple events Friday afternoon, starting with the 60-meter dash, where she qualified with a time of 8.23 seconds, placing 9th in her qualifying heat. However, she missed the qualification mark in prelims, posting an 8.28 60-meter dash, good enough for 26th in the race. In the 200-meter race, she placed 21st out of 83 qualified runners, putting up a time of 26.98 seconds.
West Virginia’s only thrower of the day was in the weight throw, where senior Sada Wright launched her way into third place with a throw of 16.74 meters, her fourth throw of the day.
The Mountaineers also had just one pole vaulter competing in senior Ellie Gardner. The Williamstown, WV native placed 6th among the competition with a 3.50m vault.
Sophomore Ceili McCabe, who did not compete today, is the only NCAA indoor championship qualifier, holding first place in the nation in the 3000 meters, with a time of 8:52.52. The cross country All-American earned that time on Dec 4 at the Sharon Colyer-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Mass. Hayley Jackson’s 800-meter time was just outside of the top-50 rankings nationally as well.
The Mountaineers' next outing will be in the Sykes Sabock Challenge on Jan. 29 on the campus of Penn State University.