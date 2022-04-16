The West Virginia track and field team had a very successful weekend at the Bison Outdoor Classic while earning multiple top five finishes.
WVU’s first event was the 1500 meter invitational where senior Hayley Jackson took fourth place with a time of 4:25.16. Jackson was followed by junior Charlotte Wood, senior Katherine Dowie, senior Mikenna Vanderheyden, and senior Sylvia Russell, who finished in 7th, 12th, 17th, and 25th place respectively.
Next up for the Mountaineers was the discus throwing event. Senior Sada Wright, the only West Virginia athlete competing in the event, finished in fifth place with a distance of 45.94 meters.
West Virginia also took part in the 3000 meter run as sophomore Maria Kaylor earned a second place finish with a solid time of 10:08.05. Senior Samantha Hatcher’s time of 10:54.13 was good enough for seventh place in the same event.
During the mile run, junior Malina Mitchell finished with a time of 5:18.04 which led to her taking home fifth place in the event.
WVU continued their weekend’s success during the 800 meter run as sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane took home fourth place, while sophomore Cassandra Williamson and senior Hayley Jackson finished just behind her in fifth and sixth place.
West Virginia had three more athletes finish within the top 25 during the pole vault, when Ellie Gardner earned ninth place, Sarah Stair received 19th, and Katelyn Caccamo took 22nd place.
Meanwhile, senior Tessa Constantine was able to attain a time of 25.43 during the 200 meter run, good enough for 11th place.
Other notable finishes for the Mountaineers include freshman Ghamani Hogue ending up in 38th place of the 100 meter hurdles event.
West Virginia will be back in action for the Mountaineer Showcase in Morgantown, W.Va from April 22-23.