The West Virginia University cross country team starts its 2022 campaign with high expectations coming off of a successful 2021 season led by head coach Sean Cleary.
Last season, the team placed third in the Big 12 Championship with three athletes named to the Women’s All-Big 12 Team. Junior Ceili McCabe, former fifth-year runner Sylvia Russell and sixth-year senior Mikaela Lucki were given the honors.
McCabe will return this year after a standout season for the Mountaineers in 2021, as she competed in the NCAA Cross Country Championships with a program-best third-place finish.
Heading into this season, the Mountaineers are expected to have another successful year. The team earned several preseason honors, including both national rankings and conference standings.
The team ranks No. 24 in the 2022 preseason Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, announced earlier this week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
"These rankings are reflective of the team qualifying for the NCAA finals in the last few years," head coach Sean Cleary said. "We feel confident that we can run at or higher than this level come championship season but are also aware that many teams in front of West Virginia in the rankings can do the same."
The last time West Virginia ranked in this preseason poll was in 2015 when it was ranked No. 10. During that year, West Virginia placed third in the Big 12 Cross Country Championship.
Last season, the team finished No. 21 in national rankings, its highest finish since 2014.
West Virginia also starts its 2022 campaign ranked second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Preseason Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings. This ranking ties in with the highest preseason Mid-Atlantic Region ranking in program history.
WVU falls just behind Georgetown, ranked No. 1 in preseason polls for the region this season. The Hoyas finished three spots ahead of the Mountaineers in last season's NCAA championship team results, coming in 18th ahead of WVU's 21st.
Cleary returns to the program for his 16th season; last year, the decorated coach was named the Mid-Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year. Cleary has earned the award six times and looks to defend the title for the 2022 season.
Assistant coach Erin O’Reilly also returns for the Mountaineers, marking her 10th season with the team. O’Reilly had a successful running career at WVU from 1989-1993, becoming an NCAA qualifier in her senior season and holding seven school records.
Under Cleary and O’Reilly’s coaching, the cross country team competed in its 12th NCAA Championships in school history.
McCabe — the 13th All-American runner by Cleary — is also a product of the duo’s coaching. McCabe finished first in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals in 2021, leading West Virginia to a second-place finish where it collected a program-high five All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors.
Cleary looks to have another successful season with an experienced team — made up of a sixth-year, five seniors, a junior, six sophomores, five redshirt freshmen and three true freshmen.
With the season approaching, the Mountaineers seek to maintain their high rankings and have another accomplished season under Cleary and O’Reilly.