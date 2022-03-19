The West Virginia track and field team competed in the Stan Romanoski Open in Morgantown, W. Va. from March 18-19, taking home plenty of hardware from its host meet.
After not participating in any events on Friday, the Mountaineers kicked off Saturday with a first place finish from senior Sada Wright.
Wright earned first place in the discus throwing event with a distance of 48.54 meters.
West Virginia also did well in the pole vaulting event as junior Katelyn Caccamo, sophomore Lynsie Curtis, senior Ellie Gardner, and sophomore Sarah Stair finished seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th respectively.
WVU finished off the field events with freshman Eden Williams finishing in 15th place in the high jump event.
During the 100 meter hurdles event, freshman Ghamani Hogue took fifth place with a time of 17.13.
The Mountaineers were able to dominate the 400 meter run with senior Tessa Constantine earning 1st place and a time of 57.38. Then, sophomore Emily Oiler and junior Amber Dombrowski helped WVU secure 2nd and 3rd place in the same event with times of 58.99 and 1:00.93.
Meanwhile, in the 800 meter run, sophomore Megan Weaver captured 4th place, earning a 2:22.90 final time.
The first place finishes kept coming for West Virginia as senior Hayley Jackson attained the top spot in the 1500 meter run, achieving a time of 4:35.44. In the same event, junior Malina Mitchell took fifth place and junior Elle Nesbit received 13th place.
The final event that the Mountaineers participated in was the 200 meter dash. During the event, senior Tessa Constantine was able to get another first place finish in a closely contested race with a time of 26.32. Freshman Ghamani Hogue also competed in the event, finishing in 12th place.
West Virginia's next meet will be in the Raleigh Relays at Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh, N.C. from March 24-26.