The West Virginia University track and field team was back in action at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational at George Mason University on Saturday, April 8.
"This was the first meet of the year for some in the program," head coach Sean Cleary said. "Each week we will see new faces back in uniform."
The Sydney, Australia native Tessa Constantine participated in the 400-meter hurdles where she set a personal best for this season.
Constantine finished the race with a time of 59.99 to earn second place overall in the race.
Alongside Constantine was teammate Macey Crawford who finished in 18th place with a time of 1:09.68
Sophomore Cassandra Williamson had an outstanding race in the women's 800 meter with a time of 2:08.84. Williamson’s time earned her a spot on the podium with a second place finish.
Right behind Williamson was fellow teammate Hayley Jackson. Jackson finished in fourth place with a time of 2:10.40
Senior Sada Wright also had a successful performance in the discus throw. Wright’s best throw was 44.20 meters, now the fourth best throw in program history.
Olivia Cress, a freshman, competed in the 100-meter sprint and the 200-meter dash. She finished with a 12.55 time in the 100-meter and crossed the finish line in 25.95 in the 200-meter, her personal record.
Sophomore Ghamani Hogue placed ninth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.56.
The Mountaineers will compete again on April 13-15 in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.