The West Virginia track and field team completed the Mountaineer Showcase on April 21-22 in Morgantown.
Junior Ceili McCabe had a very impressive meet as she won her 3000 meter steeplechase by two whole minutes. McCabe finished with a time of 9:45.40 to become second in the WVU records.
"Ceili took care of business this weekend by punching her ticket into the NCAA championships in May," head coach Sean Cleary said. "While she would have liked to have run a little faster, this performance takes care of the first step into the national finals."
Senior Tessa Constantine ran an amazing race in the women 400 meter hurdles. In both heats, she ran a time of 59:43, earning her first place in the event.
"Tessa was impressive running solo in the 400 hurdles by running the second-best time of her career," Cleary said. "While Tess sits inside the qualifying mark for the hurdles, she is well aware that she will have to run about half a second quicker."
The Mountaineers dominated in the 1500 meter run where there were five runners finishing in the top eight. Senior Mikaela Lucki finished in first place with a time of 4:21.99. Following Lucki was fellow teammate Katherine Dowie with a time of 4:27.78.
Megan Weaver, Kase Torchia and Zara Zervos rounded out the top eighth for the mountaineers placing sixth, seventh, and eighth.
In the women's 800 meter run, Senior Hayley Jackson finished in first place with a time of 2:06.40. Also, Cassandra Williams finished in third place with a time of 2:07.09.
Sophomore Tazanna Epps also placed in the women's 800 meter run. Epps finished in ninth place with a time of 2:30.03
Standout freshmen Alex Fleck and Aubrie Custer both placed in the top three in the women's 5000 meter run. Fleck finished in second with a time of 18:52.07. Custer finished in third place with a time of 19:20.94.
Both times were personal bests for the freshmen.
Senior Sada Wright competed in the women's discus throw and was able to capture the top spot on the podium. Wright finished with a throw of 45.52.
The throw earned Wright the number four spot in WVU record books.
The WVU track and field team will return to action again in Philadelphia to compete against Penn University on April 27-29. Part of the team will stay behind to compete in the Mountaineer Twilight on April 29 in Morgantown.