The West Virginia University track and field team traveled to Palo Alto, California to compete at the Stanford Invitational meet on Friday and Saturday at Stanford's Cobb Track and Angell Field.
Action for the Mountaineers began on Friday, as junior Mikenna Vanderheyden set a new personal record in the 1,500-meter event.
Vanderheyden placed seventh in section four of the women’s 1,500-meter run with a final time of 4:23.56, beating out her former best time of 4:28.44 at the Big 12 Championships last year.
In the first section of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, senior Katherine Dowie placed 11th with a 10:19.13 final time.
Redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki placed 13th in the section two women’s 5,000-meter run event. Lucki finished the run with a final time of 16:08.81.
Senior Rachel Butler and redshirt junior Charlotte Wood both competed in the women’s 10,000-meter event, placing 13th and 16th, respectively. Butler finished the race in 33:40.77, while Wood finished in 33:45.95.
On Saturday, redshirt senior Hayley Jackson wrapped up competition for the Mountaineers as she finished fifth in section three of the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.02.
West Virginia will compete again April 7-8 at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational hosted by George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.