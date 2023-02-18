The West Virginia University track and field team closed out its regular season Friday at the Penn State Tune Up in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The meet began with the field events. Senior Sada Wright placed 5th in the women’s weight throw event with a 16.80 meter result.
In the women's pole vault, sophomore Katelyn Caccamo earned 3rd place after a 3.37 final score.
Three Mountaineers competed in the women’s high jump event. Sophomore Abigale Mullings placed 3rd in the event after a 1.65 meter jump.
Freshman Olivia Cress landed in 4th place, also reaching a 1.65 meter height. This performance set a new personal record for Cress. Just behind them was sophomore Eden Williams with a 1.60 meter result to earn 7th place.
Redshirt junior Charlotte Wood and redshirt freshman Emily Bryce shined in the women’s mile race, earning 1st and 3rd respectively. Wood finished with a 4:48.39 final time, while Bryce crossed the finish line at 5:00.91
The highlight of the day came in the women’s 600m event, as junior Mikenna Vanderheyden crossed the finish line with a time of 1:31.81. The incredible performance set a new personal best and a school program record. The previous record was set by sophomore Cassandra Williamson earlier in the season.
The success continued in the women’s 800m race, as senior Hayley Jackson placed 1st with a 2:07.15 final time. Sophomore Megan Weaver finished in 2:21.71 to earn 4th place in the event.
Williamson, junior Ceili McCabe, senior Tessa Constantine, and redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki won the women’s distance relay event with a final time of 11:00.51.
The Mountaineers will begin postseason action at the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Feb. 24-25 in Lubbock, Texas.