West Virginia cross country and track head coach Sean Cleary felt that his team had a real chance to win the Big 12 back in August.
During the winter, there were many athletes that achieved top five records in the program’s history.
This led up to the spring’s outdoor track season, which was canceled due to concerns of COVID-19. When the team found out the news, Cleary said he was proud of the group’s response.
“The day after that Thursday, we called a team meeting and I couldn’t have been prouder,” Cleary said. “Ultimately, those student athletes that I’m fortunate enough to be a head coach for understood the magnitude of what we’re experiencing and, quite honestly, I haven’t heard any real whining out of them. They’re a pretty special group.”
With the season being canceled and classes now taking place online, most of the team has returned home — many of which involve leaving the United States. Despite the distance, Cleary says he doesn’t go more than two days without talking to his student athletes.
“They’re doing well,” he said. “I think everybody’s concern is how are they going to adjust to online classes. I think some are made for it and others it’s terrible.”
Now that they have entered into an unexpected offseason, the focus for the athletes has become finishing the semester the right way while also staying in shape in their free time.
“They’ve kind of gotten back to work within the parameters that we’re allowed to have them working,” Cleary explained. “They’ve trained their whole lives to be individuals and I think at this point it’s up to them to continue forward and make sure that when everybody gets the green light that they’re at least in respectable shape to get back to work.”
While no one knows for sure when that green light will come, training at home will be a key in staying prepared for next season as the COVID-19 pandemic leaves more questions than answers.