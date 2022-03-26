Over the weekend, the West Virginia track and field team took part in the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C. from March 24-26.
On Thursday, the first day of the relays, sophomore Sarah Stair led the way for a long list of Mountaineers competing in the pole vaulting event. Stair ended up tied for fifth place with a distance of 3.60 meters. In the same event, sophomore Lynsie Curtis and senior Ellie Gardner finished in 16th and 17th place, while junior Katelyn Caccamo ended up 20th.
The second day of the relays included the high jump event, where sophomore Abigale Mullings, the only West Virginia athlete competing in the event, took 16th place with a height of 1.65 meters.
The final day of the relays, which also happened to be WVU’s busiest day, began with the long jump. During the event, senior Peter-Gay Mckenzie was able to capture 21st place with a distance of 5.47 meters.
The Mountaineers continued their strong showing in the 800 meter run, with sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane and sophomore Cassandra Williamson finishing in fifth and ninth place respectively. Senior Hayley Jackson also competed in the event, ending up in 42nd place.
West Virginia closed out their long weekend with the 400 meter hurdle event. Senior Tessa Constantine helped WVU secure a strong finish at the relays, earning 18th place with a time of 1:03.22.
Next weekend, West Virginia will be hosting the Mountaineer Classic at the Mylan Park Track and Field Complex in Morgantown, W. Va.