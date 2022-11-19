The West Virginia cross country team have finished its 2022 season, placing 27th at the NCAA Championship Meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday.
Junior Ceili McCabe led the Mountaineers with a time of 20:03.2 and finished 24th in the race. McCabe started off strong as she held second-place after the 2k mark, but slowly fell as the race continued. She dropped 13 spots between the 4.9k mark and the finish, going from 11th place to 24th.
“It is very obvious that Ceili will be disappointed with this performance, as no one had higher expectations for this race than her,” head coach Sean Clearly said. “Ceili emerged from the season healthier than she began it and brings home another First Team All-American.”
The next WVU runner to cross the finish line was junior Charlotte Wood, who placed 117th with a final time of 20:43.8., followed by sixth-year senior Mikaela Lucki in 126th who finished with a time of 20:46.9.
Katherine Dowie finished in 187th place with a time of 21:13.2. Jeanne Reix Charat and Mikenna Vanderheyden were the final runners to finish the race for WVU, placing 224th and 225th. Charat ended with a 21:42.7 time, and Vanderheyden crossed the line at 21:43.1.
Sophomore Abbey Yuhaz did not finish the race due to an injury.
The Mountaineers had an average finish time of 20:54.0. The team ended with 562 total points, placing them just behind Utah Valley University.
“While we had higher goals for the day and missed those goals by the slimmest of margins, the reality is that we will leave Stillwater still very happy that we qualified to stand on the line with the best young runners in the world, yet frustrated that we did not get a little more out of ourselves,” Clearly said.
The top-five finishers in the championship were NC State (114 points), New Mexico (140 points), Alabama (166 points), Oklahoma State (201) and North Carolina (242).