The West Virginia Cross Country traveled up to Pittsburgh this weekend to compete in the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Mountaineers had a total of four runners for the invitational. Leading the Mountaineers this weekend was redshirt sophomore Megan Weaver. Weaver capped off the day with a career best time of 19:36.2 and finished in 15th place.
West Virginia was one of sixteen schools racing in the women's 5k at the Invitational. There were also a total of 135 runners competing from schools that consist of Slippery Rock, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventura, University of California at Pa. and Duquesne.
Competing for the first time since the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, redshirt freshmen Zara Zervos finished in 28th for the Mountaineers with a time of 20:17.4 which was 40 seconds better than her time at the aforementioned invitational.
Also, Freshman Grace Wu and redshirt Freshman Kase Torchia laso competed for the 5k event. Wu had a career best time of 20:30.9 and finished in 42nd place. Torchia had a time of 20:42.9 to finish 53rd.
Slippery Rock took home gold in Pittsburgh, with five runners finishing in the top 20 runners and a total of 46 points.
The Mountaineers will return to action at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania, on Friday Oct. 14, at Blue and White Golf Course.