The West Virginia cross country team has been selected as one of the teams to compete in the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships.
“After such a tumultuous and emotionally filled year, we were rewarded with a spot in the National Finals,” head coach Sean Cleary said in a statement. “I am externally proud of the young ladies. They made the most of the moments that they were granted and made this possible. We look forward to racing at Oklahoma State next week, and we are proud to have West Virginia back in the big dance.”
The championships are scheduled for March 15 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 31 teams were selected to compete in each championship and 38 individuals were selected to compete.