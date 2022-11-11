The West Virginia University cross country team competed at the Mid-Atlantic Regionals meet on Friday, where they achieved second-place and an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
The women’s 6k regional meet began at 10:30 a.m. at the Penn State University course. The Mountaineers ended with an overall 75-point result, only behind the Georgetown Hoyas with 37 total points.
WVU earned second-place at last season’s regional meet, making the team consecutive NCAA Championship qualifiers.
Junior Ceili McCabe led the race at the 4800m mark, and finished in first-place with a final time of 19:58.3. McCabe managed to stay within the top 3 racers throughout the entirety of the race and claimed another race victory.
McCabe also finished first-place at last season's regional meet, making her the back-to-back winner of the event.
Including McCabe, four Mountaineers finished within the top 25 to help land WVU in second-place.
Senior Charlotte Wood was the second Mountaineer to finish the race. She placed 13th with a 20:46.4 time.
Sixth-year runner Mikaela Lucki and junior Katherine Dowie crossed the finish line right behind one another, placing 17th and 18th, respectively. Lucki ended with a 20:51.0 timestamp, and Dowie finished directly after at 20:51.3.
Junior Jeanne Reix Charat completed the race with a 21:11.0 time, putting her just outside of the top 25 in 26th place.
Abbey Yuhasz was the only sophomore who competed for WVU, as she and junior Mikenna Vanderheyden rounded out the seven with strong races.
The team had a 1:43:37.8 combined final time, giving them an average of 20:43.6.
WVU placed 21st at the NCAA Championship meet last season and will look to improve this time around.
The NCAA Championship meet will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be the second year in row that Oklahoma State University will host the event.