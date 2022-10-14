The West Virginia cross country team traveled up to State College, Pennsylvania, this weekend to compete in the Penn State National Open at Blue and White Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 14, taking first place in the event.
The Mountaineers finished in the top spot this weekend, with a total of 65 points in the women's 6k. The field consisted of 18 teams and 168 runners and eight Mountaineers competed in the race with five of them finishing in the top 25 runners.
Junior running star, Ceili McCabe led the Mountaineers again earning first place in the 6k with a time of 20:00.8. Her time is the sixth best in course's history and the second best all time.
Following behind McCabe was sixth year runner Mikaela Lucki who ran a time of 20:50.1, and finished in the top 10 with a 10th place run.
Seconds behind Lucki was redshirt junior Katherine Dowie. Dowie made her second appearance of the year and ran a time of 20:52.9, finishing in 12th place.
Redshirt senior Charlotte Wood finished in 19th with a time of 21:08.5. Behind Wood was redshirt senior Jenne Reix Charat with a new career best of 21:17.1 and finishing in 23rd place.
The Mountaineers are set to return to action at the Go Fast River Run in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lock Haven University’s West Branch Cross Country Course. The women’s 6k begins at 2 p.m.