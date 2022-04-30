The West Virginia track and field team stayed in Morgantown over the weekend while hosting the Mountaineer Twilight at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park on April 30.
WVU kicked off the meet with the discus throw where senior Sada Wright’s impressive distance of 44.81 meters led to her taking home first place in the event.
The Mountaineers were then able to secure the top three places in the pole vault as sophomore Lynsie Curtis (3.65 meters), junior Katelyn Caccamo (3.50 meters), and sophomore Sarah Stair (3.50 meters) dominated the event.
West Virginia carried over their success into the high jump with sophomore Abigale Mullings earning first place and a height of 1.71 meters. Freshman Eden Williams then finished in third place of the same event with a time of 1.50 meters.
Senior Peter-Gay McKenzie and senior Myesha Nott capped off the field events with a couple of first place finishes for the Mountaineers. McKenzie earned a distance of 5.48 meters in the long jump while Nott attained a distance of 12.55 meters in the triple jump.
During the 1500 meter run, WVU had five athletes finish in the top 12. Junior Charlotte Wood (first place), senior Katherine Dowie (second place), junior Malina Mitchell (ninth place), senior Samantha Hatcher (tenth place), and sophomore Megan Weaver (twelfth place) led the way for the Mountaineers.
Sophomore Emily Oiler was then able to take third place in the 400 meter dash with a solid time of 1:01.13.
The 800 meter relay represented another dominant performance for the Mountaineers as they swept the top four places in the event. Senior Hayley Jackson led the way for WVU with a time of 2:05.92 and a first place finish. Jackson was followed by sophomore Cassandra Williamson, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane, and senior Mikenna Vanderheyden.
West Virginia earned yet another first place finish as senior Tessa Constantine’s time of 59.31 led the way in the 400 meter hurdle relay.
Sophomore Maria Kaylor then followed with a second place finish in the 5000 meter run, earning a time of 17:01.56.
In the final event of the meet, sophomore Ceili McCabe and senior Sylvia Russell earned the top two spots in the 3000 meter steeplechase with their respective times of 9:32.14 and 10:21.92.
The Mountaineers will host their third straight meet next weekend as they compete in the WVU Last Chance Meet on May 7.