The West Virginia track and field team hosted the Mountaineer Classic at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex from April 1-2.
The Mountaineers, who didn’t compete in any events on Friday, began Saturday with the 100 meter hurdles relay. During the event, freshman Ghamani Hogue earned fourth place with a time of 16.38. Hogue also finished in 10th place of the 200 meter dash, with a respectable time of 27.90.
Then, in the 400 meter dash, senior Tessa Constantine finished in second place, falling just .22 seconds short of first place with a final time of 57.79.
WVU was also able to dominate the 800 meter run, where four Mountaineers finished in the top six. Senior Hayley Jackson earned first place while sophomore Megan Weaver took third place, junior Amber Dombrowski captured fourth place, and sophomore Emily Oiler received sixth place.
West Virginia continued their success on Saturday during the 1500 meter run, with junior Malina Mitchell finishing in fourth place, earning a time of 4:56.31. In the same event, junior Ellie Nesbit took 10th place with a solid time of 5:24.36.
Meanwhile, during the field events, the Mountaineers controlled the pole vault and high jump with first place finishes in both events. Sophomore Sarah Stair took first in the pole vault after obtaining a distance of 3.66 meters, while junior Katelyn Caccamo and sophomore Lynsie Curtis tied for second place in the same event. Moments later, sophomore Abigale Mullings easily finished in first place of the high jump with a height of 1.68 meters.
WVU capped a busy weekend with the 4x400 relay, where senior Tessa Constantine, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane, and sophomore Emily Oiler finished in first place with a time of 3:50.28.
Next up for the Mountaineers is the Mason Spring Invitational which will be held in Fairfax, Va.