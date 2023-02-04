The West Virginia University track and field team participated in both the Boston University Scarlet and White Invite and the Sykes & Sabock Invitational over the weekend.
The BU Scarlet and White Invite Elite Distance Medley Relay took place on Friday evening, while the Sykes & Sabock Invitational began on Saturday morning at the Penn State University Multi-sport Facility in State College, PA.
On Friday, the Mountaineers set a new school record in the distance medley relay. Senior Mikaela Lucki, senior Tessa Constantine, junior Ceili McCabe and sophomore Cassandra Williamson finished the event with a 10:59.09 time, earning second place and the first finish under 11:00.00 for WVU.
The Mountaineers started action on Saturday in the women’s 1000m event, as sophomore Megan Weaver completed the race in 3:06.09 to finish in second place. Freshman Grace Wu and sophomore Tazanna Epps were close behind, placing third and fourth. Wu crossed the finish line at 3:14.45, while Epps finished at 3:19.51.
In the women’s mile event, freshman Emily Bryce claimed 12th place as she ran in 5:08.75. Freshman Alex Fleck finished in 5:24.14 for 20th place, followed by sophomore Zara Zervos in 5:31.79 for 21st. Freshman Aubrie Custer rounded out the race for the Mountaineers in 23rd place, finishing in 5:38.44.
In the field events, senior Sada Wright placed sixth in the women’s weight throw event after a 16.67 meter throw.
Freshman Olivia Cress and sophomore Eden Williams competed in the women’s high jump event, earning 6th place and 11th place. Cress jumped 1.64 meters and Williams jumped 1.59 meters to finish off the weekend for the team.
The track and field team is scheduled to compete again next week at the Marshall Invite on Feb. 10 and 11 in Huntington, WV.