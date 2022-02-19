The West Virginia track and field team participated in a couple of meets over the weekend, including the Penn State Tune-Up and JDL DMR Invitational.
The Mountaineers traveled to University Park, Pa. to compete in the Penn State Tune-up, where they were met with mixed results.
Junior Malina Mitchell kicked off the action for WVU, finishing second in the unseeded mile run with a time of 5.20:89. Then, in the seeded mile run, sophomore Maria Kaylor earned fourth place while sophomore Petal Palmer took seventh place.
West Virginia also ended up with two runners finishing in the top 10 of the 400-meter run. Sophomore Lilly McMullen captured sixth place, earning a time of 59:24, and junior Amber Dombrowski finished in ninth place with a time of 1:00.36.
The Mountaineers’ were also able to find success during Friday's field events. Junior Katelyn Caccamo was able to secure a fourth place finish in the pole vaulting event, earning a height of 3.46 meters. Meanwhile, freshman Eden Williams took sixth place in the high jump, and senior Sada Wright finished in seventh place of the weight throwing event
Other notable finishes from the day included senior Tessa Constantine earning seventh place in the 200-meter run, with freshman Ghamani Hogue finishing in 16th place in the same event. Also, sophomore Megan Weaver and sophomore Tarzanna Epps both ended up in the top 20 of the 800 meter run, finishing in 16th and 19th place, respectively.
WVU was also able to participate in the JDL DMR Invitational, which took place in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Senior Hayley Jackson, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane, and sophomore Ceili McCabe earned seventh place in the distance medley run, finishing with a time of 11:14.11.
The Mountaineers' next challenge will be in the Big 12 Championship, which will take place in Ames, Iowa from Feb. 25-26.