The West Virginia University track and field team had a successful weekend as they participated in a trio of meets on Friday and Saturday.
WVU traveled to Boston, Mass. for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, which took place on Friday, February 11th.
The Mountaineers did well in the 1000-meter run, as senior Hayley Jackson finished in sixth place with a time of 2:48.45.
West Virginia also had multiple athletes place in the 3000-meter run, where senior Katherine Dowie finished in 26th place, and Sylvia Russell, a fifth year runner finished in 31st place.
A smaller portion of the team also attended the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, where they had success in the 800-meter run. Sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane finished in fifth place with a time of 2:07.90, while sophomore Cassandra Williamson finished 11th with a time of 2:09.61.
Meanwhile, the majority of the team made the trip to Huntington, West Virginia to participate in the Marshall Invitational.
The first day of the Invitational was highlighted by three Mountaineers finishing in the top 10 of the pole vaulting event. Sophomore Lynsie Curtis finished in third place with a height of 3.63 meters, while junior Katelyn Caccamo and sophomore Sarah Stair finished in sixth and eighth place respectively.
Also, sophomore Abigale Mullings earned first place in the high jump with a height of 1.64 meters. West Virginia ended Friday’s field events with senior Sada Wright receiving fifth place for the weight throwing event, with a distance of 16.27 meters.
During Friday’s running events, senior Samantha Hatcher, sophomore Lilly McMullen, sophomore Emily Oiler and sophomore Maria Kaylor earned third place in the distance medley race.
On the second day of the Marshall Invitational, sophomore Maria Kaylor also took a victory during the mile run, finishing with a time of 5:06.98.
West Virginia also managed to control the 400-meter dash as sophomore Emily Oiler finished in seventh place, sophomore Lilly McMullen earned 10th place and junior Amber Dombrowski received 11th place.
Junior Malina Mitchell closed out the day for WVU, earning 11th place with a time of 10:41.05 in the 3000-meter run.
The Mountaineers will return to action when they travel to Winston Salem, N. C. on February 18th to participate in the JDL DMR Invitational.