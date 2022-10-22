The West Virginia cross country team traveled up to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, this weekend to compete in the Go Fast River Run at Lock Haven’s XC Course on Oct. 22.
Redshirt sophomore, Abbey Yuhasz led the Mountaineers placing in third place amongst all runners. Yuhasz had a great race with a time of 21:48.3.
The Mountaineers finished the competition in eighth place with 183 points out of 16 teams. Walsh ended taking gold with a total of 63 points and finished with five of their runners placed in the top 25.
Redshirt sophomore, Megan Weaver finished in the top 20 coming in 20th place with a time of 22:49.1
WVU had three freshman race this weekend. Redshirt freshman, Zara Zervos placed 44th with a time of 23:42.7. Freshman Grace Wu followed Zervos coming in 47th place with a time of 23:51.2.
Redshirt freshman, Kase Torchia capped off the top five runners for WVU placing 69th with a time of 25:05.5
The Mountaineers will return to action at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course.