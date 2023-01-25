A halftime disc dog show at the WVU Coliseum? It’s not as far-fetched as it sounds.
“Halftime Dogs Flying Disc Show” is a variety act that features dogs who are trained to do tricks and catch flying discs. Haeleigh Hyatt and her two border collies, Wren and Flash, performed at the Coliseum for the women’s and men’s basketball games on Saturday.
“I had a great time,” Hyatt said about her experience. “[WVU has] an amazing facility there. The crowds were great. Everybody was very friendly, and we had a wonderful time.”
Hyatt, who is a performer for Halftime Dogs, has been training dogs for 13 years and performing professionally for the past seven. While she travels to perform at both collegiate and professional sporting events for the organization, she also runs her own company, “Aim High Canines,” which performs at local fairs and festivals near her hometown in New Hampshire.
Today, her passion is performing with her dogs. However, being a disc dog performer was not her first career choice.
Hyatt finished college with a bachelor’s degree in zoology during the 2008 recession. There were few jobs available in her desired field, so she spent time managing a small e-commerce business.
Even while working in e-commerce, she was competing with her dogs on the side.
Eventually, Hyatt was invited to work as an assistant for a disc dog performer at a fair. After taking time off from work to pursue that, she discovered her true passion.
“I took a vacation from my job, went out to help at this 11-day fair, and by the end of it, I decided that I didn't want to go back to my day job, and I wanted to pursue this full-time,” she said.
Today, Hyatt performs on some of the biggest stages with Halftime Dogs. She said her favorite experience was last year when she performed the halftime show of a playoff game for her favorite team, the Boston Celtics.
“I got to go into the TD Garden and throw down a halftime for my home team during a playoff game, and it was incredible,” Hyatt said.
Hyatt is just one of several performers all over the country for Halftime Dogs. The company is run by Todd Murnan, who also acts as a booking agent to schedule performers around the country.
Murnan started competing in disc dog in 2007 and went on to win the World Championship in 2009. Even though he had success in competition, Murnan enjoys performing at halftime shows more than anything.
“Halftime shows were by far my favorite type of show to do because there was no setup or breakdown,” Murnan said. “It was just me, my dogs and a stack of Frisbees and just six minutes of ‘wow.’”
Training dogs to do the tricks can take time, and no two dogs are alike, according to Hyatt. In her case, Wren learned most of her tricks in six months, while it took Flash two and a half years to be performance ready.
“When you're training any dog, it's all about meeting them where they're at,” Hyatt said. “So, Wren showed me that she was ready to go and progressing very quickly. For Flash, that process took a lot longer and required a lot more patience.”
While it was a long road to where she is today, Hyatt is happy as a disc dog performer.
“It's a lot of fun," she said. "I wouldn't trade it for the world.”