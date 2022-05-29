It was May 21st, 2021. Despite being ranked as high as No. 6 just two weeks earlier, the No. 3 West Virginia Mountaineers were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by the No. 11 seed Syracuse Orange. The season ended with just a solitary postseason win over the Morehead State Eagles.
Four days later, Mountaineers junior small forward Emmitt Matthews entered the transfer portal, and a few weeks later, the native of Tacoma announced he would be returning to his Home State to play for the Washington Huskies. The aftermath of that loss to Syracuse could have been the last time Matthews walked off the court as a Mountaineer.
After a season where Matthews averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for a Huskies team which finished fifth in the PAC-12 at 17-15 (11-9 Pac 12) but did not participate in March Madness, it was an easy choice for him to return to a school where he had played in the tournament.
Matthews said that WVU coach Bob Huggins was the main reason he returned.
“I just going into my last year, you know, entering the portal, going to another school and learning a new system is hard to do. I know the system, the play style and the coaching, I didn’t burn any bridges when I left, I just kept those relationships, and now I’m coming back, I’m excited to win games and hopefully we can get Huggs a title” Matthews told WV MetroNews the night he announced he would be returning to Morgantown to play for WVU once again. Matthews also said “Huggs has always been a big figure in my life, just making sure I’m alright, just always being there as a head coach, you don’t have that a lot”
Before Matthews returned, many Mountaineers fans would have noticed the West Virginia roster had many backcourt and frontcourt players, but lacked more than one natural small forward player after rising sophomore Jamel King. The Mountaineers also needed a clear No. 1 scoring option, as well as players familiar with the program. The fifth-year Matthews checks all those boxes, and makes his return a match made in (almost) heaven.
Matthew may be returning to the Mountaineers, but he’s not the same player as he was when he left
When asked about how he improved in his season at Washington, Matthews says he improved his game in a few different ways.
“I think I shot the ball a lot better this year, from three, I think I was a little more aggressive than I have ever been, and we played in a zone out here so my defense is I would say, the same, if not maybe a little better,” Matthews said.
Another thing that may be different this year for Matthews is his position. In his last season for the Mountaineers, Matthews played small forward. Matthews will continue to play there a lot this season, especially with James Okonkwo and Tre Mitchell possibly starting together in the frontcourt. However, the Mountaineers have many guards with college experience on the roster.
Matthews may play at power forward as well, much like his former fellow 6’7 teammate Jalen Bridges did this past season. With another transfer, 6’4 Eric Stevenson, possibly starting at small forward, this may remind Mountaineer fans of last season, when 6’4 Taz Sherman and the 6’7 Bridges were the starting forwards for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia revamped their roster this offseason, bringing in four players as transfers, as well as four recruits from high school and junior college. According to Evan Miya’s transfer portal ratings, the Mountaineers brought in two five-star transfers in Joe Toussaint, and Mitchell (His No. 22 and No. 35 ranked transfers) as well as four-stars Stevenson and Mitchell.
With this reshaped roster this season, with only last year’s freshmen Kobe Johnson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo, Seth Wilson, and fifth-year Kedrian Johnson returning from last year’s roster that went 16-17 and a conference-worst 4-14 in Big-12 games. However, with Matthews and Kedrian Johnson, the Mountaineers still have multiple players from the more successful 2020-21 team.
Matthews says he will have to take on a leadership role with Kedrian Johnson as the two most experienced players on the team
“I’m gonna look to be that leader for this team, and having Kedrian coming back and those other guys that were already there and that’ll be a piece and the main thing will be having Kiedrian there, one of those guys I’ve been there with before and I think it’ll be good to be out there with him and leading with him,” Matthews said.
Matthews will make his return to the WVU Colisuem when the Mountaineers host Mount St, Mary’s for their first game of the season at 7 p.m. on Nov 7.