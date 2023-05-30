The West Virginia University Rocket League team will compete in the Collegiate Rocket League World Championships at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from June 2-4.
WVU Esports started in October 2021 with just one Madden player, Noah Johnson. The Rocket League team first started to take shape last spring, and the 2022-23 academic year marked the first year of competitive collegiate Rocket League play at WVU.
Having already finished fourth in CRL (Collegiate Rocket League) play and second in the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup in April, the team will look to continue adding to their impressive resume this year.
The World Championships, which are part of the Dreamhack Festival, will host the 16 best collegiate Rocket League teams from North America and Europe. The 16 teams are placed into four groups of four, where they will face off in a double-elimination tournament.
The last two teams standing from each group will advance to the knockout stage, which is a single-elimination, eight-team tournament to decide a champion who will take home a $20,000 prize.
The team is led by standout sophomore Jarret Birch, who WVU E-Sports Marketing Strategist Michael Carvelli argues is the most valuable player in Collegiate Rocket League.
“In my opinion, he is pound for pound one, if not the most valuable player in all of collegiate Rocket League this year. He just finds a way to make big plays all the time,” Carvelli said.
The other WVU students that will be playing in Dallas are freshmen Michael Edwards and recent graduate Dylan Rotz.
“I think people have underestimated us all season, and I know our results have been very hit or miss, but I think this tournament is the one where we can finally get the momentum that we need and get going. We get a couple of warm-up games in, and then we can really show that we can take down the top teams. I think we can make a really deep run,” Birch said.
WVU ‘s first round group, group D, also includes Fisher College and two European teams, Dorans Boxfish out of Radboud University in the Netherlands and Dr. Buhman Akadamie from Germany.
WVU has played Fisher College before in league play earlier this season but lost a competitive match to 3-2 in February. Although WVU Rocket League team is a lot less familiar with the European teams, Birch is looking forward to the opportunity.
“I play European teams on the professional level, but this is the first time that I get to see how the college professional teams are. So I'm really excited to see the competition from the other side of the world,” Birch said.
Birch said European teams tend to play a little slower and more methodically compared to the fast pace that is played in North American Rocket League.
The competition will open an opportunity for the WVU Rocket League team to make history as the first WVU Esports team to compete at an international event.
“We have competed for national championships before. We have won national championships for Madden. This is the first time we have ever competed in a world championship event,” Carvelli said.