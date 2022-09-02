Last fall, Josh Steger came to West Virginia University with the dream of creating an esports team. Now, after a successful summer series, his team returns for its first full season.
“I started playing video games when I was younger,” Steger said in an email interview with The Daily Athenaeum. “I competed in Madden and PUBG. I'd later go to college and create esports programs in intramural and club sports for Central Michigan, Oregon, and the University of Central Florida.”
For those who are unfamiliar with esports, Steger said it can simply be described as “competitive video games being played at the highest level.”
Though the sport isn’t covered by the NCAA, there are multiple collegiate esports leagues.
WVU, for example, is a member of the National Esports Collegiate Conference, which has more than 250 participating schools. Players on WVU’s team compete in video games including Rocket League, Valorant, Madden and Call of Duty.
Before pitching the idea of an esports team at WVU, Steger developed quite the resumé.
As the director of esports at Potomac State College, his program was ranked multiple times and won numerous conference titles. Steger was also named the 2021 National Association of Collegiate Esports Madden Coach of the Year.
After coming to WVU, Steger quickly found success with Noah Johnson, an economics student from Baltimore.
Johnson won the Level Next Madden National Championship last November. At the time, Steger said the win was an important building block for WVU’s rising esports program.
“Noah winning the national championship and also going undefeated is setting the precedent for what we’re building at WVU,” Steger said following Johnson’s victory.
Johnson is also the youngest player to ever win the EA Madden Challenge, which he accomplished in 2020 at the age of 17, according to WVU Magazine.
Finding players like Johnson hasn't been difficult, according to Steger.
Unlike traditional sports such as football or basketball, he seeks out talent on campus to fuel his team. However, competing at a varsity level can prove challenging in the world of esports.
“Recruiting has not been an issue for us so far. We have a lot of interest, but it is hard to make a varsity spot,” Steger said. “All varsity players currently compete in the 1% of their game.”
Steger said he searches for players at gaming clubs on campus, using them like a professional team would a minor league team.
“We partner with the gaming club on campus to house prospective students that may one day be pulled up to varsity,” he said.
Steger said the most fun part about coaching the esports team has been the success he has found throughout his tenure.
“It has been a fun process,” Steger said. “Seeing students and fans enjoy what we have been doing with our teams representing WVU at the national level.”
We're heading to LAN! 🤩Can't wait to see our Rocket League team take part in #HUE22 next month!We'll be heading to Harrisburg to compete Sept. 24-25. pic.twitter.com/BB2etQ2gdv— WVU Esports (@WVUEsports) August 27, 2022
As the world of esports evolves and grows, so will Steger’s team at WVU. He hopes to not only compete at the highest level but also open up opportunities to prospective students on campus.
“The esports program is going to bring different elements that the whole university can get behind,” Steger said. “We are teaming up with different groups across campus to create unique experiences from job opportunities, internships, entertainment, content creation and so much more.”
Though esports is a new concept at WVU, Steger said people should take the program seriously.
“Before you knock on esports, come and get an understanding and see how big our industry is and some of the places it can take you,” Steger said. “We are a nationally ranked team. I know Mountaineers fans love winning and that's something we do very well.”
Next month, WVU's esports team will head to Harrisburg University in Pennsylvania to compete in its esports invitational.