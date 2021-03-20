Head coach: Jim Boeheim has been at the helm of the Syracuse Orange since 1976 and he has continuously kept them at the top of college basketball. Boeheim is one of sixth Division I men’s basketball coaches to eclipse the 900 career win mark as he has over 1,000 in his head coaching career. Syracuse has had five Final Four appearances under Boeheim which includes its 2016 run as a No. 11 seed. Over the past four seasons, the Orange have won at least 20 games twice, with their 23 wins in the 2016-17 season being their most since the 2013-14 season when they won 28.
Player to Watch: Junior guard Buddy Boeheim is a pure scorer for the Orange as he averages 17.7 points per game to lead Syracuse. With his per game average, Boeheim is fourth in the ACC in scoring.
Buddy Boeheim ranks second in the ACC in three-point shooting average at 39% on the season. In his past three games, Buddy Boeheim has shot 18-of-30 from behind the arc — 7-of-10 from three-point range against San Diego State in the first round. In the past three games, Buddy Boeheim is averaging 29 points per game.
Against the Aztecs in the first round, Buddy Boeheim scored 30 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead Syracuse in the upset.
Team Outlook: Syracuse is gifted offensively and defensively. The Orange average 76 points per game while shooting 44% from field goal range and 35% from behind the arc.
Syracuse does struggle hitting the glass as it allows opponents to grab 37.7 rebounds per game. The Orange rank No. 245 in Division I men’s basketball in rebounding margin with a -1.9.
The Orange are just as impressive defensively as they are offensively. Syracuse holds opponents to 41% shooting from the field and 31% shooting from three-point range. That ranks the Orange third and second in the ACC, respectively.
Rest of the Team: Along with Buddy Boeheim, three other players for Syracuse average double-digits per game. Junior forward Alan Griffin and sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier both average 14 points per game and Marek Dolezaj adds 10 points.
Guerrier is a force on the glass as he also averages 8.6 rebounds per game to lead the team. Griffin is an outstanding three-point shooter with a 37% shooting average to rank second behind Buddy Boeheim on the team.