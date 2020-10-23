Even in 2020, the loss that then-No.5 West Virginia suffered in its inaugural Big 12 season in 2012 against Texas Tech still looms large over the program.
The Mountaineers rolled into Lubbock, Texas at 5-0 and looking to continue their hot trend of scoring big points and taking down big names in the Big 12. The conference schedule started with a 70-63 victory over then-No.25 Baylor that was followed up by a 48-45 win at then-No.11 Texas.
West Virginia went into Lubbock undefeated and left with a 49-14 beatdown by Texas Tech. WVU head coach Neal Brown was the offensive coordinator of the Red Raiders and current Mountaineer starting quarterback Jarret Doege’s brother, Seth Doege, was the starting quarterback of Texas Tech.
West Virginia co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott, was also on the 2012 Texas Tech coaching staff as the running backs coach.
Jarret Doege was at the game in 2012 and is looking forward to a homecoming on Saturday.
“I feel like it was yesterday,” Doege said. “I asked my dad if I could rush the field and I just enjoyed the experience to rush the field. Hopefully, this time, I can reverse the roles and go out there and do what my brother did, but for West Virginia.”
Doege’s brother, finished 32-of-42 for 499 yards and six touchdowns. At the time, both his passing yards and passing touchdowns were career-highs. Seth Doege would later surpass his six touchdown performance with seven against TCU the very next week.
The Mountaineers were of course led by Heisman candidate, Geno Smith. Smith had a horrendous performance that many on the West Virginia team blamed on the wind that day. Brown didn’t see any problems with the weather while on the opposite sideline.
“When you live out there, you don’t think about the wind,” Brown said on Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “It was one of those days, the wind was blowing. The people here said it was blowing really bad, but I don’t remember it that way.”
West Virginia will not be bringing in a high-flying pass offense with Doege, but the Mountaineers do have the No. 1 defense in NCAA FBS football.
Arizona transfer linebacker Tony Fields II is third in the Big 12 in total tackles with 35. After his two sack performance against Kansas, freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is fourth in the conference with four sacks.
Offensively, the star of the show has been junior running back Leddie Brown. Brown currently sits at No. 2 in the Big 12 conference with 515 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“We’ve got to continue to make our improvements,” Neal Brown said. “We’ve definitely not arrived, and our guys know that and that’s in all three phases.”