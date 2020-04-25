Colton McKivitz, West Virginia's starting left tackle during the 2019 season, has been drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 153 overall selection (fifth round) in the 2020 NFL Draft.
McKivitz, a redshirt senior, finished his four-year career at West Virginia with 47 starts and 50 total appearances at offensive tackle for the Mountaineers.
During his career, McKivitz was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team twice and in his senior year, he earned the 2019 Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year award. He was also named to the Associated Press All-America Third Team and the Walter Camp All-American Second Team before representing WVU in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl.