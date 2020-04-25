West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell has signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.
George Campbell signs with the @nyjets! Congrats George!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/yj1nynR7Ph— WVU Football (@WVUfootball) April 26, 2020
Campbell, a redshirt senior, came to West Virginia University from Florida State as a graduate transfer.
He finished his lone season at WVU with the fourth most catches on the team (19) and 469 yards receiving. He took seven of those 19 catches for touchdowns, which placed him first on the team and sixth in the Big 12 Conference.