West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey (right) deflects a pass intended for TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Nov. 29, 2019.

 Photo by Heesoo Yang/TCU 360

West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

WVU confirmed the signing.

Bailey, a senior out of Atlanta, Georgia, transferred to WVU after two seasons at Iowa Western Community College. He played in 35 career games and started in 21.

For his career, he finished with 135 tackles and two interceptions. He also forced two fumbles in his career. 