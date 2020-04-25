West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.
#Chiefs have agreed to terms on a UDFA deal with West Virginia DB Hakeem Bailey, according to a source. Bailey measures 6-foot, 192 pounds.— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 26, 2020
WVU confirmed the signing.
Hakeem Bailey signs with the @Chiefs. Congrats Hakeem!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/0yra3BOT44— WVU Football (@WVUfootball) April 26, 2020
Bailey, a senior out of Atlanta, Georgia, transferred to WVU after two seasons at Iowa Western Community College. He played in 35 career games and started in 21.
For his career, he finished with 135 tackles and two interceptions. He also forced two fumbles in his career.