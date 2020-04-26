West Virginia defensive back Josh Norwood has joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
Josh Norwood has signed with the @Seahawks! Congrats Josh!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/4ACqLFZWHD— WVU Football (@WVUfootball) April 26, 2020
Norwood, a redshirt senior, started 20 games at defensive back in his two years at West Virginia, appearing in 22. In his first season, Norwood earned an honorable mention to the All-Big 12 team after recording a team-high 11 pass breakups and 49 solo tackles.
In his senior season, Norwood was third on the team with 64 total tackles before missing the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury. At the end of the season, Norwood was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.