West Virginia cornerback Keith Washington has an agreement in place to join the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.
Keith Washington II to the @saints as an Undrafted Free Agent 💯#HailWV pic.twitter.com/1GYmhjPJ8m— WVU Football (@WVUfootball) April 26, 2020
Washington, a redshirt senior out of Prattville, Alabama, started 17 games in a Mountaineer uniform and played in 22 games total. He transferred in from Copiah-Lincoln Community College after two seasons at the University of Michigan.
In his senior season, Washington was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team while racking up 23 tackles and getting three interceptions. Over his career at WVU, he totaled 63 tackles and six interceptions.