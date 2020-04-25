Kenny Robinson, a safety who was with West Virginia from 2017-18, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 152 overall selection (fifth round) in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Robinson did not play with the Mountaineers during the 2019 season. Instead, he played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in a season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the five-game season, Robinson totaled 21 combined tackles.
In Carolina, Robinson will join former Mountaineer Will Grier, who was drafted by the Panthers in 2019.