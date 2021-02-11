The West Virginia football team’s 2021 schedule has been released by Athletic Director Shane Lyons with the Big 12 Conference as announced on Thursday.
“This is a tough schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Power 5 teams Virginia Tech and Maryland,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in a statement. “The schedule opens with six straight games before an open week on Oct. 16, and then we close the season with six more. Each half of the season is comprised of three home games and three road games. The schedule also gives our fans a chance to enjoy six home games and a short road trip to College Park for a game against the Terps.”
West Virginia will open the 2021 season at Maryland on Sep. 4. The Mountaineers will then host Long Island on Sep. 11 and rekindle the rivalry with Virginia Tech on Sep. 18 in Morgantown. This will be the first time West Virginia has hosted Virginia Tech in Morgantown since 2005.
WVU will begin conference play on Sep. 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma. West Virginia will host Texas Tech on Oct. 2 before traveling to Waco, Texas, to face the Baylor Bears on Oct. 9. The week following Baylor will be an off week for the Mountaineers before they face TCU on Oct. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.
WVU hosts back-to-back games with a game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 30 and Oklahoma State on Nov. 6. The Mountaineers will then face Kansas State on the road on Nov. 13 before hosting the Texas Longhorns at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 20. The season wraps up in Lawrence, Kansas, against the Kansas Jayhawks on No. 27.
The Big 12 Conference Championship is set for Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.