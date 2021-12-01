The 2022 West Virginia football schedule has been released as announced on Wednesday with the Backyard Brawl highlighting the 12-game slate.
There will be six home games and six road games for the Mountaineers next fall. The season officially begins on Sept. 3 in Pittsburgh against the Pittsburgh Panthers for the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
West Virginia and Pitt haven't met each other on the gridiron since 2011 with the Mountaineers winning seven of the last 10 matchups.
WVU will begin Big 12 play on Sept. 10 with a home game against the Kansas Jayhawks. West Virginia will then welcome Towson on Sept. 17.
Following that game, WVU will face the Virginia Tech Hokies on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 24.
“I know our fans will be excited to have two rivalry games that they can drive to at Pitt and Virginia Tech,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “Year in and year out, we play a challenging football schedule that produces quality opponents.”
West Virginia's other home conference games include Baylor on a Thursday night (Oct. 13), TCU (Oct. 29), Oklahoma (Nov. 12) and Kansas State (Nov. 19).
West Virginia has road games against Texas (Oct. 1), Texas Tech (Oct. 22), Iowa State (Nov. 5) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 26).
“Our fans will enjoy the schedule, not only a tough Big 12 Conference slate, but two rivalry games as well,” head football coach Neal Brown said in a statement. “One of the best rivalries in college football returns with the Backyard Brawl at Pitt and along with the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy at Virginia Tech make our nonconference slate one of the strongest in the country.”
As always, the top-two teams in the Big 12 will play for the conference championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 3.