Cameron Calhoun, a 2023 WVU football cornerback commit, has decommitted from West Virginia via his Twitter on Monday.
“I'm so thankful to have this opportunity to be recruited, and be committed to a wonderful university,” Calhoun said in a statement from his Twitter account. “I would like to thank Coach Brown for believing in me and letting me be a part of the Mountaineer family.”
Before he announced his decommitment, Calhoun had received an offer from his hometown school, the University of Cincinnati.
Shortly after his announcement, he shared on Twitter that he had also received an offer from Jackson State University, coached by NFL hall-of-famer Deion Sanders. Even so, he is projected to commit to the University of Cincinnati by 247Sports.
Calhoun committed to WVU on March 30 as a three-star recruit out of Winston Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. This came as a surprise to many as he was projected to commit to Kentucky. He was the fifth commitment in WVU's class of 2023.