Mountaineer football fans can finally mark their calendars as the Big 12 revealed the football schedule for all 14 teams on Tuesday.
WVU’s schedule includes contests against all four newcomers to the Big 12 with Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati with one Thursday game. The Mountaineers will not play against Texas, Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State in the regular season.
As previously announced, the Mountaineers will open their season on Sept. 2 when they travel to play Penn State in Happy Valley.
Three straight home games await the team after the season opener. First, Duquesne will visit Milan Puskar Stadium on Sept. 9.
The Backyard Brawl will return to Morgantown for the first time since Nov. 5, 2011, as WVU will host Pitt on Sept. 16. The Mountaineers will look for a better result than last year’s game against Pitt, as they fell 31-38.
WVU will host Texas Tech the following week to open conference play on Sept. 23. After that, the team will make a trip to Fort Worth to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 30.
After their bye week on Oct. 7, the Mountaineers will travel to Houston where they will play against former WVU football head coach Dana Holgerson for the first time since his departure after the 2018 season. The game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 12.
WVU will alternate between home and away games for the remainder of the season, as they will host Oklahoma State on Oct. 21.
On Oct. 28, WVU will be in Florida to play against UCF for the first time since Sept. 11, 2004. WVU is 2-0 all-time against UCF.
Another new Big 12 team will come to Morgantown the following week as WVU is set to host BYU on Nov. 4. The Mountaineers have only played the Cougars once in program history. WVU took a 35-32 win over BYU on Sept. 24, 2016.
The Mountaineers will be back on the road the following week to play the Sooners in Oklahoma on Nov. 11.
WVU will play its final home game against Cincinnati on Nov. 18. It will be the teams’ first matchup since Nov. 12, 2011.
A trip to Baylor awaits WVU to close out the season on Nov. 25.
The Mountaineers finished last season 5-7 with a 3-6 conference record. Their Big 12 wins came against Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State.