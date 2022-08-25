The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pitt and WVU that hasn’t happened in over a decade, is quickly approaching, and fans are left wondering what to expect from each team.
But one aspect of the game is often overlooked: tailgating. Here’s what you need to know.
Alongside the historic matchup on Sept. 1, ESPN’s pregame segment College GameDay with Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will be in attendance, marking the fifth ever College GameDay with WVU. The Mountaineers boast a 1-3 record with College GameDay in town, with their lone win coming in the 2011 Orange Bowl.
With big media personalities and ESPN coverage on a rivalry set to unfold in primetime, parking prices and tailgating will become a serious issue to overcome for fans looking to enjoy their time in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011.
Popular rumors say the matchup at Acrisure Stadium would only allow tailgating one hour before kickoff, but nothing has confirmed this rumor to be true as prices for tailgating passes continue to rise. Now, getting a tailgating spot is becoming more exclusive than usual.
Prices for a tailgating pass can range anywhere from $140 for a single game to $640 combined price, according to Pittsburgh’s parking and tailgating website.
This season, Pittsburgh doesn’t provide single-game parking and tailgating passes through its system. Now, single-game permits are only available on local parking apps like ParkMobile.
According to the website, groups looking to park together as one body, must also contact the ticket office separately and acquire a group parking pass.
As a third and final aspect of the parking situation at Acrisure Stadium, fans must be Pittsburgh season ticket holders to purchase season-long parking permits, forcing those who are not to use third-party applications, which often charge unreasonable fees due to high demand.
With this information, tailgating times and parking lot openings have already been announced for game day.
There are 18 different places you can tailgate in the city of Pittsburgh, the most popular and expensive options being the Gold 1A and Gold 1B lots, which are adjacent to the stadium.
West Virginia and Pittsburgh are set to kick off the 105th Backyard Brawl at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Tailgating will open up five hours before kickoff, giving fans time to enjoy the tailgating before the matchup kicks off.
Tailgating will be prohibited to fans in parking garages, but the University of Pittsburgh is offering limited tailgating options near Acrisure Stadium, as shown on their tailgating webpage.
With this being a sell-out rivalry game along with the first College GameDay since 2017 to involve WVU, the outrageous prices alongside traffic and parking issues are going to be prevalent wherever you plan to park.