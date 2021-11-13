An embarrassing first half was too much for West Virginia to overcome as West Virginia fell to Kansas State, 34-17.
The Wildcats (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) made few errors and took it to the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) all day. Although WVU outgained KSU, the Wildcats had fewer turnovers and had just four drives not end with points.
West Virginia started with the ball but the opening drive lasted just two plays as Jarrett Doege threw an interception on the second play.
Kansas State took possession at its own 45-yard line and just six plays later, running back Joe Ervin found himself in the endzone. The touchdown drive consisted of five run plays and one pass.
After another dull drive, WVU was forced to punt but KSU’s Ty Bowman was there for the block. Marvin Martin was quick to scoop the ball and return it for a touchdown to give KSU a 14-0 lead.
After allowing a KSU field goal, the WVU offense took over with just over two minutes remaining, down 17-0. The WVU offense looked lethargic as it moved 53 yards down the field for a 39-yard field goal, giving WVU its first points.
Malik Knowles caught the second half kickoff and returned 64 yards to the WVU 33. After a couple of big Deuce Vaughn runs, Skylar Thompson connected with Sammy Wheeler for a four-yard touchdown.
Now trailing 24-3, the WVU offense returned to the field needing points, freshman Kaden Prather was a key contributor on the drive, recovering a fumble along with two big catches extending the drive.
Finally, West Virginia scored its first touchdown in 21 possessions as Doege connected with Reese Smith on a 13-yard touchdown reception.
Down 14 points, the WVU offense put together its best drive of the day, a 14-play 80-yard touchdown drive. Prather came up big once again as the freshman caught a 32-yard ball to move WVU to the six-yard line.
After three failed plays from the six, the Mountaineers went for it on fourth down and Doege snuck a ball past the defense and into Winston Wright Jr.’s hands.
The West Virginia defense had KSU locked in a long fourth-and-nine play but Thompson connected with Wheeler on a deep ball. On the next play, Vaughn took the handoff and put the dagger into WVU with a four-yard touchdown run.
Down 31-17 with seven minutes left, the WVU offense showed no tempo as it ran a screen slowly followed by a fumble on a rushing attempt up the middle.