After back-to-back wins, West Virginia is back in the conversation for a bowl game after its start to the season nearly cemented its fate for bowl eligibility.
West Virginia (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) has rattled off a couple wins after having its worst start in Big 12 play since 2015 when it went 0-4 to begin its conference slate. Now, the Mountaineers are just two wins away from being bowl eligible with four games left to go.
Getting to bowl eligibility won’t be easy, as the Mountaineers need to win at least two of their next four games.
To be bowl eligible, West Virginia has to go through Oklahoma State (Saturday), Kansas State (Nov. 13), Texas (Nov. 20) and Kansas (Nov. 27). Two of those games are at home, but West Virginia has yet to defeat Oklahoma State and Texas in Neal Brown’s tenure.
Those final four teams have a combined record of 17-15. Texas has been on a downward spiral after starting 4-1 and has lost three-straight games. Kansas State has been up-and-down throughout the season, but has pieced together back-to-back wins to sit tied for fifth in the Big 12 standings.
Luckily for Brown, he is undefeated against Kansas State and Kansas since becoming head coach. The bad luck for Brown is that both of those games are on the road and he has only won one road game (TCU on Oct. 23) going back to last season.
Oklahoma State and Kansas State are ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in total defense in the Big 12, respectively. Texas ranks No. 3 in total offense in the Big 12 while Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Kansas rank No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
Since the bye week, West Virginia’s offense has turned a corner. Through two wins, the Mountaineers are averaging 33.5 points per game and 489.5 yards per game.
According to ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, West Virginia is predicted to play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 against Houston (Bonagura) or Maryland in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28.
A rematch against Maryland could be in West Virginia’s favor as the Mountaineers have seemingly turned a page since the season opener in College Park, Maryland. Against Houston, West Virginia would have the unique opportunity to face former head coach Dana Holgorsen who has the Cougars in first place in the American Athletic Conference at 7-1.
What seemed like a near impossible task in mid-October, now seems like a very real possibility for West Virginia to make a bowl game. That long trek begins this Saturday at home against No. 11 Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m.