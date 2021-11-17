Welcome to the Neal Brown era of West Virginia football. Here’s what the last three years have looked like:
Even when it seems like the program is headed in the right direction, there has been little to no sustained success.
C’mon, do something
This program wasn’t expected to be competing for a national title in just three years. Brown didn’t inherit very much when he took over for Dana Holgorsen and the Mountaineers had just lost some major offensive firepower in Will Grier, David Sills and Garry Jennings.
Even with all this in mind, 2021 was supposed to be different. Oklahoma was still the perennial Big 12 favorite – as the Sooners have been for a decade – but the conference was going to be competitive and WVU should’ve competed with the upper tier teams.
That hasn’t been the case.
The Mountaineers looked good against Oklahoma and defeated then-No. 22 Iowa State. Other than that, they haven’t gotten the job done.
That makes this weekend’s game against Texas even more crucial for this season and the Neal Brown era of WVU football.
This game against Texas is do-or-die for Brown. With a loss, West Virginia would be ineligible for a bowl game for the second time in the last three years.
In year three, this team has shown little progress under Brown and now it is on the cusp of missing another bowl game.
C’mon, do something.
West Virginia beat then-No. 15 Virginia Tech at the beginning of the year and nearly beat then-No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, before coming home and losing to a very poor Texas Tech team. That Texas Tech team was led by head coach Matt Wells who was 3-0 against Brown before being fired in October.
Texas heads into Saturday’s game on a five-game losing streak and missing its best player in running back Bijan Robinson. Texas wasn’t the best with Robinson, but without him, it looks very bleak.
Winning fixes everything and the circumstances are lined up for a major win on Saturday.
Texas comes to town after losing to Kansas (yes, that Kansas) at home on a last-second two-point conversation.
WVU fans will soon forget the mediocrity of the past few months if they can throw a few Horns Down at some losing Longhorns on Saturday.
The fanbase will be reenergized and looking ahead to a night game in Kansas with a bowl berth on the line.
West Virginia has a prime opportunity in this do-or-die game. The offense needs to flip a switch from the past two weeks when poor performance has led to back-to-back losses.
If it can look like the team that beat Iowa State, the Mountaineers may just have a chance and Brown can save his third season in Morgantown.
If WVU can’t pull this off, the University might want to start a GoFundMe to buy out Brown’s very large contract.