After West Virginia’s victory over Baylor early this month and the crushing 48-10 loss against Texas Tech on Saturday, football season is officially halfway over. Whether a bowl game is on the horizon for the Mountaineers has yet to be seen.
The last two weeks have been very up and down for WVU football, and the trajectory of the program is definitely in the balance.
The Mountaineers have only won three games so far this season, those being Baylor, Virginia Tech and Towson. After their defeat tot Texas Tech on Saturday, the Mountaineers dropped below .500.
The victories over Virginia Tech and Towson were shows of good defense for West Virginia, but the game against Baylor was the first true positive conference performance for the team.
In the next week, West Virginia did not show up on both sides of the ball against Texas Tech. So now the real question is, can West Virginia become bowl eligible?
West Virginia has five more games on the schedule and they will need to be playing their best football yet. According to NCAA rules, an FBS team needs at least six wins to become bowl eligible, meaning that the Mountaineers must win at least three of their remaining games.
The Mountaineers have undefeated No. 7 TCU at home for their next game, and also host games against Oklahoma and No. 22 Kansas State alongside road matchups with Iowa State and No. 9 Oklahoma State to finish out the season. Looking ahead, WVU will need to win three of these games to have a chance at a bowl matchup.
The Horned Frogs are ranked No. 7 in the country and are undefeated currently in 2022, making next week’s matchup a tough one to win, even at home.
Head coach Neal Brown is yet to defeat Oklahoma State in three matchups with the Cowboys during his tenure at WVU. The Mountaineers have also never defeated Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 in 2012, coming into this season 0-9 against the Sooners in the conference.
With WVU posting mixed results against Kansas State and Iowa State across the last three seasons, it’ll be a tough road ahead for the Mountaineers looking to make their third straight bowl game.
West Virginia only needs to win three games to be eligible for playing in the postseason, but in a tough slate of conference games ahead, the Mountaineers will have to take advantage of games at home and potentially steal one road matchup against Iowa State or Oklahoma State.
With only 41 bowl games available for WVU to take part in and a minimum of six wins or a .500 record required for a spot, it’ll be up to the Mountaineers to answer the call and make a push toward a postseason game in the second half of the season.