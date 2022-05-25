Since its debut in 2018, the transfer portal has been utilized by thousands of athletes hopeful to gain interest from a coach and find a home on a new roster. For WVU football, the transfer portal has been critical in the off-season as numerous players declared their entrance following the 2021 season.
Despite losing talented players to the portal, head coach Neal Brown has recruited fresh talent that will contribute to the 2022 roster.
Within the last month, Brown has added four new transfers to the 2022 class, marking a total of nine Division I transfers for the upcoming season. While the deadline has passed for athletes to enter the transfer portal for this academic year, those who are uncommitted and remain in the portal could potentially be looked at by Brown and his staff.
The four recent transfers for the Mountaineers are quarterback JT Daniels, linebacker Jasir Cox, defensive lineman Mike Lockhart, and linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave.
All four transfers are expected to compete for a starting position on WVU’s roster.
JT Daniels
JT Daniels announced his commitment to WVU in April, causing the Mountaineers’ fan-base to explode with enthusiasm on social media. Daniels officially signed with West Virginia in early May and is projected to earn the starting quarterback position by the start of the season.
Daniels started his career at USC, earning the starting quarterback role as a true freshman, but transferred to Georgia in 2020. While at USC, Daniels played for current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
In his college career, Daniels has totaled 4,840 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in just 21 games. His veteran status will be valuable to the Mountaineers as Daniels will add depth to the quarterback room and bring a fresh skill set to the offense.
Daniels will have two years of eligibility remaining at WVU.
Jasir Cox
Following the departure of Josh Chandler-Semedo to the transfer portal, the Mountaineers needed talent to fill the linebacker position. With the signing of Jasir Cox, Brown brought in veteran talent as the linebacker from North Dakota State University has three FCS National Championship titles under his belt as a Bison.
The 6’1” linebacker has 124 career tackles, with 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Cox will add experience to the linebacker room and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Mike Lockhart
Defensive lineman Mike Lockhart entered the transfer portal in February after a losing season at Georgia Tech and found a new home in Morgantown in early May. The 6’4”, 302-pound lineman will join several key defensive players on the line, including Dante Stills and Taijh Alston.
In his 2021 season, Lockhart totaled nine tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. With the loss of Akheem Mesidor in late March, the addition of Lockhart was a necessity for the Mountaineers.
Lockhart has three years of eligibility remaining.
Tirek Austin-Cave
A previous target for the Mountaineers, Tirek Austin-Cave has finally made it official in Morgantown. The Miami transfer will add defensive depth at linebacker for West Virginia, as he has three years of eligibility to work his way into the rotation.
Austin-Cave saw action in 17 games for UM, totaling 12 tackles as he was primarily used on special teams. The New Jersey native is expected to compete with Lee Kpogba, a recent junior college transfer, for playing time at middle linebacker.