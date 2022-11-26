West Virginia football faced off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in its season finale on Saturday and after two touchdowns from Jaylen Anderson, the Mountaineers took a 24-19 win over the Cowboys for their first victory since 2014.
The freshman running back led West Virginia (5-7) to a win on the ground with 15 carries, 155 yards and two scores, despite the harsh weather and the road environment. This win also comes as WVU’s first win over Oklahoma State in the last eight matchups.
Despite the win for WVU, this is the first season of head coach Neal Brown’s tenure where the team has regressed, with West Virginia coming from a 6-7 campaign in 2021 to a 5-7 finish in 2022.
WVU quarterback Garrett Greene opened the first drive for the Mountaineers, but both team’s struggled on their first drives which led to punts.
The Mountaineers got on board first at the hands of Greene in the following drive, with the young signal-caller running the ball in for a 36-yard rushing touchdown. Greene also suffered a head injury during Saturday’s game, which put him out for the remainder of the contest.
Many young players saw the field for West Virginia, and freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol also played significant time against the Cowboys. He rushed for 32 yards and passed for another 29 through the air.
The Cowboys (7-5) answered the opening touchdown with a big play leading to the first touchdown of the second quarter, a four-yard rushing score for wide receiver Brennan Pressley.
At 7-7, neither team got in the endzone for the rest of the first half but Oklahoma State added a 22-yard field goal by Tanner Brown to make the score 10-7 Cowboys at halftime.
The third quarter was all for WVU’s Anderson, where the freshman tailback scored two touchdowns that were each over 50 yards in length, as he scored a 54-yard rushing touchdown and a 57-yard run for a score in back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.
With a 21-10 deficit, the Cowboys put through another field goal, this one from 38-yards out. Then, once forcing a turnover on downs against the Mountaineers, Oklahoma State completed another scoring drive capped off by running back Ollie Gordon with a 23-yard touchdown.
In a much closer contest at 21-19, WVU’s Casey Legg put through a 34-yard field goal to jump ahead 24-19. The Mountaineers’ defense stuffed Oklahoma State’s attack in the final two drives, forcing two turnovers on downs to finish off the Cowboys and take the 24-19 win.
In a defensive fight at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, few players jumped out on the stat sheet for West Virginia, but Greene was WVU’s second-leading rusher with 47 yards and a touchdown.
OSU’s freshman quarterback Garret Rangel attempted 42 passes but was only able to complete 18 of his attempts for 178 yards and no touchdowns. Gordon also finished with 17 carries, 136 yards and a rushing touchdown in the losing effort.
The Mountaineers’ season is now complete, but the Cowboys will be moving onto a bowl game to finish out the 2022 season.